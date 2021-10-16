Seeyond Sells 889 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Roku were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $324.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.69 and its 200-day moving average is $361.10. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $196.52 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock worth $160,228,681. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.