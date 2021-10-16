Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6,507.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 289,057 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $25,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after buying an additional 413,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after buying an additional 174,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 78,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $2,576,874.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders purchased 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SXT opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

