Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $252,653.38 and $2,825.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00206647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

