Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.49 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $90.49 million and $16.09 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00021040 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005783 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars.

