SG Americas Securities LLC Has $930,000 Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $142,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

