SG Americas Securities LLC Has $959,000 Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO opened at $108.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

