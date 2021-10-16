SG Americas Securities LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $405,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on POR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.