SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,259 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crocs by 185.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 69,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average is $118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

