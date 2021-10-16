Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Increases By 134.8%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the September 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ARL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

