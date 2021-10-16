Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Drops By 61.4%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on NGLOY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. 165,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,080. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.