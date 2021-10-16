Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Rises By 79.8%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the September 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 579.0 days.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$106.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $99.71 and a 52 week high of $124.80.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

