Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Drops By 59.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,747. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
