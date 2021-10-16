Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Drops By 59.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,747. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

