Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Grows By 111.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the September 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 23,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

