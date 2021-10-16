Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Declines By 47.0%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.19. 129,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,060. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

