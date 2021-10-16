Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Declines By 47.0%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.19. 129,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,060. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
