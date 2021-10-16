Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Rises By 73.3%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DHBCU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. DHB Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 25.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 96.4% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192,802 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 19.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

