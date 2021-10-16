Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Declines By 43.7%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXXA remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Exxe Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

