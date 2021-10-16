Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Expands By 54.0%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GBERF traded up $30.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $777.92. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189. Geberit has a 52-week low of $566.00 and a 52-week high of $865.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $806.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.99.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

