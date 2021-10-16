Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Expands By 54.0%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.4 days.
OTCMKTS:GBERF traded up $30.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $777.92. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189. Geberit has a 52-week low of $566.00 and a 52-week high of $865.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $806.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.99.
About Geberit
