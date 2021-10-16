Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Decreases By 34.8%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GEL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,164. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -38.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 29,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,321 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,759,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 160.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 624,743 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

