Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Expands By 100.0%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF remained flat at $$15.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.