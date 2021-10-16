Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Decreases By 37.5%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ IPVIU remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

