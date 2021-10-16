Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Decreases By 42.9%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

KELYB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

