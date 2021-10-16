Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Rises By 100.0%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBTI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,164. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $7.00.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
