Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Rises By 100.0%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBTI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,164. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

