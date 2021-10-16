Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Increases By 116.0%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MCLDF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 10,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,708. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

