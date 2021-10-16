Short Interest in Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Increases By 150.0%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCVT remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Mill City Ventures III has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is an development-stage company, which engages in the investing in or lending to private and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. Its investments include stock of or membership interests (typically referred to as units) in private companies, small-cap public company stocks, and promissory notes.

