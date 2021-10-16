Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Rises By 50.5%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 149,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.24. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

