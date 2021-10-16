Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declines By 48.9%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,595,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,707,000 after buying an additional 214,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,427. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

