Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Increases By 156.3%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NIM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.