Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Increases By 156.3%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NIM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.