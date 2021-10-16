Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Rises By 200.0%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SOMLY opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.29. Secom has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

