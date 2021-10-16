Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Increases By 104.4%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 325.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEYMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $$15.86 during trading hours on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

