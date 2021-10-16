Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Drops By 43.7%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TDHOY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 4,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815. T&D has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.