Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Decreases By 41.4%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLVY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 16,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5747 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.84%. This is an increase from Top Glove Co. Bhd.’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

