Short Interest in United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Increases By 100.0%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB remained flat at $$29.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.29. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.