Short Interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Drops By 38.8%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 7,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,729. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $360.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on URG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

