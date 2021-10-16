ShowHand (HAND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $70.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $71,683.59 and $70.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00045561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.79 or 0.00206186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00092685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.