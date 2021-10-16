Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SAMG stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 81,657 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $2,576,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

