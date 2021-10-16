Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$39.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.87. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.96 and a 1 year high of C$37.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4487721 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.