Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 39.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 513.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $86.60 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

