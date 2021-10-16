SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.43.

Get SMART Global alerts:

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SMART Global has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $58.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.68 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,764.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SMART Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.