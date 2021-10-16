Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells $19,350,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00.

SNOW stock opened at $333.57 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

