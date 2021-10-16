Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $32.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $26.15. 187,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

