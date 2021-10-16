Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SPXSY remained flat at $$109.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 74 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $76.55 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.8616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

SPXSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

