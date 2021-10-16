Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CEO Sells $93,332.96 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CEO Eric Sills sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $93,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $47.71 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after buying an additional 126,701 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 262,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $27,148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

