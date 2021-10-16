Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of STCB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,426. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

