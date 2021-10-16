State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 192.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 over the last ninety days. 24.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORIC opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $638.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.91. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

