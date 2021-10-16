State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $20,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after buying an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $136.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.