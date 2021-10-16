State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 76 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 23,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CACC opened at $614.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $598.12 and a 200 day moving average of $487.11. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $671.12. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,551 shares of company stock valued at $51,952,538. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

