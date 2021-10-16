State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 981 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NYSE HE opened at $42.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

