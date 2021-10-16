State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Avnet were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Avnet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after acquiring an additional 622,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 323,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 239,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 89.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 409,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 192,810 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

