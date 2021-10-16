Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.41

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $9.95 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068498 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00077316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00109098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.99 or 0.99954588 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,717 coins and its circulating supply is 24,065,245,555 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

