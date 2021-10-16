Step Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.43 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $10.43 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00076752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00110665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,693.55 or 1.00141148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.12 or 0.06373941 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

